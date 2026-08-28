BJP doesn’t want people to get education, claims Akhilesh Yadav

Etawah: Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav on Friday launched a sharp attack on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), alleging that the party is "afraid of questions" and does not want poor people to become educated and empowered.



Addressing the issue of education, Yadav told reporters that the BJP does not want poor people to become educated, claiming that education enables citizens to question those in authority.

"They do not want anyone to get an education. Feudal people, majoritarian people, and powerful people do not want the poor to become educated, because if a poor person becomes educated, they will question them, and they are afraid of questions."



Targeting the BJP, he said, "BJP people are the most afraid of questions, and whoever is afraid of questions weakens democracy and the Constitution of Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar."

Yadav also accused the party of altering history and changing textbooks.

"History is being altered, books are being changed, a chapter of old great men is removed, and RSS puts its own great men whom it considers great into books. So what do they want to show? They want to change the history of the country," he alleged.

Calling the BJP a major challenge for the country, the SP chief said, "There is only one crisis in the country, and that is the Bharatiya Janata Party. The Bharatiya Janata Party is the crisis; once the BJP is removed, all crises will end."