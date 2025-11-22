The story of Insulin: A triumph of science, perseverance, and humanity

This time, the results were remarkable—his blood sugar neared normal levels, marking the dawn of a new era in diabetes care.

The global importance of their work was recognized in January 1923, when Banting, Best, and Collip secured American patents for insulin and its production. In an unparalleled act of selflessness, they sold the patents to the University of Toronto for one dollar, declaring that insulin belonged to the world, not to any individual. As Banting famously said, “Insulin does not belong to me; it belongs to the world.”

That same year, Eli Lilly became the first company to mass-produce insulin, making it widely available. The Nobel Committee honored Banting and Macleod with the 1923 Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine. Reflecting the spirit of collaboration, Banting shared his prize money with Best, while Macleod shared his with Collip.