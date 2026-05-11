The power of youth in shaping a new India

Children, youth is the most dynamic period in human life. Young people have energy and enthusiasm. They long to engage in activity and to accomplish great things. Youth is usually also the time when one is imbued with idealism.

Swami Vivekananda understood the potential of youth and who strove to channelize their strengths in the right direction. It is not surprising that his blend of wisdom, courage, idealism and zealous desire to do good to society made him a role model for young people.

The only problem is that young people have knowledge but lack awareness. The lively and impulsive actions of youngsters sometimes reveal a lack of patience and maturity. For as long as we lack discernment, our knowledge will be imperfect, like a flower without fragrance or a word without meaning.

Real transformation occurs when knowledge and awareness unite. The youth has vigour and vitality. If they are given proper knowledge and direction with their energies harnessed properly, society can achieve great things through them. If their energy can be channelled in the right direction, they can do wonders. And if the young change, the world will change.

If we wish to harness the power of youth to transform society, we must first foster laksya bodha— goal-orientedness—in them. Their goals should not be confined just to finding a good job and leading a comfortable life. It is not enough to catch fish from the surface of the ocean. We must dive deep into life in order to collect precious pearls.

The youth must be able to transform society creatively and to find fulfillment in their own lives. They must have both material knowledge and a spiritual outlook. Their hearts must empathize with the suffering people around them. They must gain the spiritual strength to face the challenges of life boldly and to forge ahead without losing heart.

Great achievements are possible only through sacrifice. Therefore, they must be prepared to undergo difficulties and sacrifices. They must gain the courage to recognize and assimilate goodness wherever they see it and to turn away from evil.

Laziness, a lack of self-confidence, and the fear of failure hold us back. We can conquer these with an indomitable will, right knowledge and untiring efforts. Young people must realize that old age awaits them in the not too distant future. They must do whatever is necessary to fulfil their lives while they are young and healthy.

The culture of our country can help us achieve all this. Mother India has given birth to many ideal role models like Swami Vivekananda. Our sages imparted the knowledge that helps one overcome all sorrow. It is enough to direct the attention of our youth to this invaluable wealth.

When knowledge and discernment converge, all of one’s inner capabilities will be elevated, and one will be able to find love, peace, happiness, and compassion. There can be no more powerful instrument for the welfare of humankind.

This story has been written by Mata Amritanandamayi.