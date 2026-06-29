The mounting psychological cost of India's hyper-competitive education system

India's competitive examination ecosystem has long been regarded as a pathway to social mobility and professional success. However, the recent NEET-UG 2026 paper leak controversy has once again exposed the immense psychological burden carried by millions of students preparing for high-stakes entrance examinations.

According to reports by The Times of India, at least 12 NEET aspirants reportedly died by suicide during the 37-day period between the cancellation of NEET-UG 2026 on May 12 and the retest held on June 21 following a suspected paper leak. The students, all of whom were due to appear for the re-examination, belonged to states including Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat, Uttarakhand, Maharashtra, Goa and Delhi. Accounts from families and police pointed to stress, uncertainty and the emotional toll associated with the cancelled examination and the impending retest.