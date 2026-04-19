The Monkey and the Crocodile

In a lush forest by a river, a clever monkey lived on a tall fig tree laden with sweet fruits. Each day, he befriended a crocodile who swam up to share the juicy figs. The crocodile enjoyed them so much that he carried some home to his wife downstream.

One day, the crocodile’s wife developed a strange craving. Believing that the monkey’s heart would grant her strength and long life, she demanded that her husband bring it to her. Troubled but persuaded, the crocodile invited the monkey for a ride across the river. Trusting his friend, the monkey agreed.

Midway through the journey, the crocodile revealed the truth: his wife wanted the monkey’s heart. Startled but quick-thinking, the monkey stayed calm. “Oh, why didn’t you tell me earlier?” he said. “I keep my heart safely on the tree. Let’s go back and get it.” The foolish crocodile believed him and turned around.

The moment they reached the shore, the monkey leapt to safety atop his tree. From there, he called out, “Greed makes one lose wisdom!” The crocodile, ashamed, swam away wiser.

This classic Panchatantra tale reminds us that presence of mind can overcome danger—and that blind greed leads to folly.