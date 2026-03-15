The importance of moral science and civic sense in school education

The National Education Policy, 2020, or NEP 2020 aims to overhaul the education system by replacing rote learning with competency based education, from exam focussed structures to flexible formative assessment.

It has provisions for multilingual education, with diverse vocational and academic pathways. The policy aims to achieve a 100 per cent gross enrollment ratio by 2030.

However, one aspect which the NEP 2020 has little focus on is the inclusion of Moral Science and Civic Sense in its curriculum.

The study of ethics and values is not uniformly implemented across all states, even though states like Gujarat, Haryana, Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh incorporate specific teachings such as the Bhagawad Gita in their morning prayer or the teaching of shlokas. Karnataka is the latest to join these states, with value based education for all classes from 1 to 12, teaching the importance of moral values such as service, non-violence and honesty.

Home is the first school and every child learns from their parents. If continued as a mandatory subject like academics, the child grows up learning ethical values such as honesty, empathy and respect, which makes them responsible citizens thereby contributing positively to society.

Civic sense is the unwritten social code of responsible behaviour which individuals should practise in public spaces to ensure a harmonious society. It goes beyond cleanliness and includes respecting public property, obeying traffic laws, and respecting other’s rights. Understanding civic sense will teach one to behave conscientiously when no one is watching. It is a slow learning process, with mistakes made and corrected, taken through the righteous path by both well meaning teachers and peers. Focus on these ethical values helps students address behavioural issues, improves decision making, reduces bullying, and builds resilience.

By instilling virtues such as kindness, integrity and patience, education institutions can lay a strong moral foundation for students. Individuals learn to make thoughtful decisions and accept responsibility for their actions. They gain emotional intelligence and resilience to handle stress, face challenges, resolve conflicts and have better relationships with peers, teachers and family.

This story has been contributed by Lakshmi Hariharan.