The Deadline of Destiny: How London's Budget Hour sealed India's fate

New Delhi: On April 4, 1811, in the House of Commons in London, the Chancellor of the Exchequer rose to perform a formality mandated by law. It was a routine step, yet the quiet words he spoke sent a shiver through the East India Company (EIC) directors and heralded a massive storm of financial, commercial, and political upheaval that had profound and devastating consequences for the millions of people in India.

The Chancellor officially gave notice that the EIC's Charter, which vested in them the exclusive right of commerce and navigation between the Cape of Good Hope and the Straits of Magellan, was set to expire in three years, on April 10, 1814.