The clear skin code

Dr Rickson further broke down the science behind the product, he explains, “Using anti-pigmentation products is very important in the management of hyperpigmentation, because all procedures done in the clinic are actually an adjunct to a good home routine. In hyperpigmentation, colour-producing cells produce excess melanin, driven by sun exposure or internal issues like deficiencies of B12 and iron. The tyrosinase enzyme gets overproduced, so actives reduce this activity and improve melanin distribution.”

Talking about the basics that people often overlook, he stressed, “Most importantly, use sunscreen. The skin never forgets a ray of sunlight, so you have to wear sunscreen. It is very important to start early on. Till the age of 25, you’re building collagen and tissue, so protect what you already have. A good moisturiser at night supports the skin barrier. Moisturising and sunscreen must start early, while other anti-aging actives can start later once you cross 25.”

Addressing the confusion around choosing sunscreens, Dr Rickson advised focusing on essentials. “You should look for SPF 50 or 50 plus which gives protection against 97 percent of UVB radiation and then you have to look for UVA protection factors that is PA triple plus or PA four plus,” he said, adding, “Nowadays we also have sunscreens which protect against blue light or high energy visible light.”