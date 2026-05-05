The AI paradox

The modern workplace is being reshaped by three forces at once: artificial intelligence (AI), globalisation, and digital transformation. At the centre of this shift is AI, positioned as the greatest force in workplace transformation. Yet the promise of AI as a workplace equaliser — a tool that could bridge the communication gaps, draft emails, summarise reports and create presentations — has not played out as advertised. According to a new survey of Human Resource (HR) decision makers across 17 countries, AI adoption appears to be doing the opposite: raising the need for English proficiency, particularly in the workplace.

As reported by TOEIC Global English Skills Report by Educational Testing Service (ETS) 81% of employers globally say that integrating AI tools increases the need for English proficiency among workers. In India, this figure reaches 87%. “In the workplace, communication is what enables alignment, whether it’s explaining ideas, collaborating across teams, or making decisions. AI can support the process, but it cannot replace the need for context, judgment, and clarity. That’s where human communication continues to create value,” said Ajay Pratap Singh, Regional Director (South Asia), ETS.

For years, communication ability in job descriptions was listed under "soft skills," a category that has often been treated as secondary to technical ability. This framing now appears to be changing. 97% of employers in India say English proficiency is more important today than it was five years ago, while 84% believe a lack of it places candidates at a competitive disadvantage. Although employers are optimistic about AI’s potential, they say it cannot compensate for poor communication skills. Workers still need clear language skills to frame inputs, interpret outputs, and apply them effectively. Strong English proficiency also prepares employees for emerging tools and future innovations, allowing them to stay relevant as technology and roles evolve.

The report also highlights the role of government policy. Countries where secondary education mandates minimum English proficiency report stronger business outcomes, with employers reporting erosion of customer trust at rates 13 percentage points lower, and reduced workforce productivity 12 points lower. However, only 23% of organisations currently operate in markets where such mandates exist, while 53% expect policies promoting English fluency in secondary education to be introduced within the next five years.

“AI can act as a language crutch by assisting with drafting emails and resumes, but candidates may not fully grasp what is generated, leading to miscommunication. With reported cases of AI hallucination, a lack of language proficiency makes it harder to identify inaccuracies. In India, where English is not the first language, an AI-induced fatigue in learning will lead to reduced productivity and collaboration,” said Satish Pari Baskaran, soft skills and English language trainer.

Globally and in India, organisations using standardised English assessments report better collaboration, greater growth and improved efficiency. In India, 98% of HR leaders believe organisations would operate more efficiently if English assessments were used during the hiring process, indicating that communication is increasingly being viewed as a measurable business capability

However, despite the widespread use of English assessments in hiring, gaps remain. Nearly 68% of global respondents said their organisation lacks an adequate method for screening candidates, while 89% reported a need for more comprehensive assessments. “Communication in today’s work environment is multidimensional,” added Satish. “It goes beyond grammar or vocabulary to include context, collaboration, and the ability to respond effectively. Not all assessment approaches are designed to capture this complexity.”

The ability to communicate clearly is becoming one of the most consequential and non-negotiable skills an employee can bring through the door.