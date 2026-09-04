Student’s appeal to Assam CM brings relief after scheme payment delay

Guwahati: When Dipanwita Patgiri, a young beneficiary of Assam's Mukhyamantri Jibon Prerana Scheme, reached out with a worried message that the money for the scheme hadn't arrived yet, instead of getting a formal automated message, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma himself stepped in to mend the situation.



Sharing a screenshot of the exchange on Facebook, Sarma posted a heartfelt conversation with Patgiri.



She had written to him, "Hello mama, you haven't sent the Jibon Prerana money yet," to which Sarma replied that he had sent it and asked if she'd received it. Moments later, Dipanwita confirmed the amount had come through, thanking him, and Sarma responded with a simple word of encouragement, telling her to "study well and move forward. All the best".

