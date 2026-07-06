TGJLA seeks better infrastructure and support for 3,200 lecturers

HYDERABAD: The Telangana Gazetted Junior Lecturers Association (TGJLA-475) has urged the Telangana Board of Intermediate Education (TGBIE) to address infrastructure deficiencies and academic issues in government junior colleges and resolve the long-pending grievances of lecturers regularised in 2023.

A delegation led by TGJLA state president Dr Vasukula Srinivas and general secretary Dr Koppisetti Suresh submitted a memorandum to Director of Intermediate Education Abhilasha Abhinav.

The association sought the immediate implementation of the mid-day meal scheme in all government junior colleges, distribution of first-year Telugu-medium textbooks, renewal of existing guest lecturer appointments and filling of vacant posts, and alternative arrangements for vacant attender posts. It also called for repairs to non-functional drinking water purification systems.

The association further demanded protective wooden cabinets for digital televisions supplied to government junior colleges for smart classrooms, separate lecturers for History and Political Science wherever one lecturer is handling both subjects, and the sanction of second teaching posts for vocational courses.

Highlighting the concerns of around 3,200 lecturers regularised under G.O. Ms. No. 16 in 2023, TGJLA demanded grant of the second annual increment in line with the interim orders of the Telangana High Court. It also sought the appointment of a nodal officer in the Intermediate Education Department to address issues related to the 2023 batch.