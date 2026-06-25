TGCHE notifies schedule for PG admission counselling

HYDERABAD: The Telangana Council of Higher Education (TGCHE) on Wednesday finalised the schedule for TG PGEC/TG PGECET-2026 admissions to postgraduate professional courses, with the counselling notification set to be released on Thursday. According to officials, admissions will be conducted for ME, MTech, MArch, MPharm and PharmD (Post Baccalaureate) programmes for the 2026-27 academic year.

For engineering courses (ME/MTech/MArch), online registration and certificate upload will be open from July 2 to 9. Physical verification of special-category certificates will be held on July 8 and 9 at the Directorate of Admissions, Osmania University.

The verified list of eligible candidates will be displayed on July 12, followed by web-option entry from July 13 to 15. Seat allotment is scheduled for July 19, and candidates must report to their allotted colleges between July 20 and 24.

For MPharmacy and PharmD (Post Baccalaureate) admissions, online registration will be held from July 26 to 31, while special-category certificate verification will take place from July 29 to 31. The verified candidates’ list will be released on August 3.