TGBIE brings continuous assessment model for first-year intermediate students

HYDERABAD: The Telangana Board of Intermediate Education (TGBIE) has announced major changes for the 2026–27 academic year, including introduction of internal assessment, activity-based learning, revised textbooks and practical examinations for first-year science students for the first time.

The Board on Thursday said junior colleges admissions commenced on Tuesday, following the release of the admission notification a day earlier. Under the revised pattern, science subjects including Physics, Chemistry, Botany and Zoology will now have practical examinations divided between first- and second-years, carrying 15 marks each year. Theory examinations will continue for 60 marks. Until the last academic year, Intermediate first-year students did not have practical examinations.

For Mathematics, the Board has introduced Activity-Based Learning (ABL) internal assessment carrying 15 marks in both first and second years, while theory examinations will be conducted for 60 marks.

In Humanities streams such as Commerce, Economics, Political Science, History, Geography and Public Administration, students will now have 20 marks allotted for internal assessment and 80 marks for theory examinations. The same pattern will apply to languages and modern languages, including Telugu, Hindi, English and Urdu.

A senior TGBIE official told TNIE that introduction of practical examinations would help students gain familiarity with laboratory work before entering second year.

Revised textbooks for first-years had been prepared by subject experts in line with NCERT standards and would be introduced from the 2026-27 academic year, the official added.

Distribution of revised textbooks from June 1

The textbooks will include diagrams, QR codes, knowledge boxes, Indian Knowledge Systems and simulations to improve classroom learning.

Distribution of the revised textbooks will begin before June 1. Officials said the reforms were aimed at improving conceptual understanding, promoting continuous assessment and aligning Intermediate education with modern learning practices.

The Board had also earlier announced introduction of a new ACE Group comprising Accountancy, Commerce and Economics. MEC Mathematics will now have a separate question paper along with 20 marks of internal assessment.