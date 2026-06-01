TG TET 2026 to be held from June 16 to 22 across 10 sessions

HYDERABAD: The School Education Department on Sunday released the detailed schedule for the Telangana Teacher Eligibility Test (TG TET) 2026, which will be conducted from June 16 to 22 across 10 sessions.

According to officials, the examination will be held in two shifts: 9 am to 11:30 am and 2 pm to 4:30 pm. Paper I (Mathematics and Science) will be conducted in both shifts on June 16.