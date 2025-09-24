Tezpur University to honour singer Zubeen Garg with statue & scholarship in his name

Tezpur University announced plans on Tuesday, September 23, to erect a statue of the late cultural icon Zubeen Garg on its campus, alongside considerations to confer a posthumous honorary doctorate in recognition of his contributions to Assamese culture and music, reported PTI.

Additionally, the university will establish a scholarship in his name to foster young talent in the arts, as outlined in a statement released by the institution.

Response to student demands

The announcements follow student protests over the university’s perceived delayed response to Garg’s death. On Sunday, students submitted a list of demands, including a week-long ‘shradhanjali’ (homage) and an apology for the “late response” in offering condolences.

Tensions escalated on Monday evening during a heated exchange between Vice Chancellor Shambhu Nath Singh and students, forcing the VC to leave the scene.

The university’s statement addressed these concerns, noting, “The university hereby informs that it accepts all the points mentioned in the letter for further needful administrative action.”

Initiatives to honour Garg’s legacy

To commemorate Garg’s legacy, the university is taking concrete steps. “The university is mulling to confer upon him an honorary doctorate (posthumous) in recognition of his contribution to Assamese culture and music. The university shall institute a scholarship in his name within the Department of Cultural Studies to support and nurture young talent in the field of art, culture, and music,” the statement said. A statue of Garg will also be constructed at a designated campus location.

Addressing other student concerns

The university clarified its stance on student welfare, stating, “In no way is the university or the VC supportive of any work that is detrimental to the interests of the state or the varsity students.” Regarding the demand to rename the Tezpur University Students’ Council to the Tezpur University Students’ Union, the statement noted that this would require amending the Tezpur University Act, 1993, and the institute will initiate the necessary parliamentary process.

Zubeen Garg, aged 52, passed away last week while swimming in the sea in Singapore. He was cremated with full state honours on Tuesday at Kamarkuchi, near Guwahati, marking a sombre farewell to the beloved cultural figure.