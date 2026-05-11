Textbook shortage may delay supply to Kerala schools before reopening

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Students in state syllabus schools may not receive the entire set of their first-volume textbooks when schools reopen on June 1, if the current pace of printing and binding work is any indication. Delays caused primarily by shortage of paper are set to disrupt what had otherwise become a largely timely textbook distribution process in recent years.

According to sources in Kerala Books and Publications Society (KBPS), only 79 lakh out of the 3.5 crore first-volume textbooks were printed when outgoing General Education Minister V Sivankutty assured in mid-February that all first-volume textbooks would reach schools before June 1.