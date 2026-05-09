Telangana to strengthen STEM education and digital infrastructure in schools

HYDERABAD: The School Education department on Friday held a review meeting on Atal Tinkering Labs (ATL), ICT infrastructure and science education.

Several key decisions aimed at strengthening STEM education and digital infrastructure in schools across the state were taken during the meeting.

Among the major decisions, the department proposed allocating Rs 50,000 as operational funds to each District Science Officer (DSO) to facilitate district-level science and innovation activities. It was also decided to implement travel allowance facilities for DSOs on the lines of the Andhra Pradesh model.