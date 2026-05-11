Telangana to continue Intermediate admissions under existing system

HYDERABAD: Telangana government has decided to continue Intermediate admissions as usual for the upcoming academic year(2026-27), putting an end to the uncertainty surrounding the proposed merger of Intermediate education with school education.

Chief Minister Revanth Reddy directed officials to immediately begin the admission process, stating that students’ interests should not be affected due to delays in policy decisions. Telangana Chief Minister noted that there was insufficient time to implement the proposed merger this year and that several technical issues still required detailed examination.