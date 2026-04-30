Telangana SSC results see 95.15 per cent pass rate, Mulugu district leads

HYDERABAD: Mulugu district achieved the highest pass percentage at 99.30 per cent in the SSC results declared on Wednesday, followed by Nagarkurnool with 99.03 per cent and Nirmal with 98.96 per cent. Hyderabad, with 89.23 per cent, was relegated to the last position. Overall, 95.15 per cent of students passed the exams.

The results were declared by Adviser to the Government K Keshava Rao, Education Department Secretary Dr Yogita Rana, School Education Director Dr E Naveen Nicolas, and Director of Government Examinations PV Srihari.