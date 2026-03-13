Telangana SSC exams to start March 14 with over 5 lakh candidates

HYDERABAD: The SSC Public Examinations will begin on Saturday across Telangana, with a total of 5,28,239 students — 2,67,954 boys and 2,60,285 girls — registered to appear. The exams will be conducted at 2,676 centres across the state until April 16 between 9.30 am and 12.30 pm.

This year, the School Education department has introduced several new initiatives, including QR codes on hall tickets to help students easily locate their examination centres. The Director of Government Examinations (DGE) has also released sample OMR sheets and answer booklets to familiarise students with the exam format.

Officials said students will be allowed a grace period of five minutes to enter examination centres, similar to last year. To ensure smooth conduct of the exams, 144 flying squads have been deployed to monitor centres and prevent malpractice. Each examination centre will have basic facilities such as drinking water, separate toilets for boys and girls, and desks or chairs for students.

Contact numbers of key officials, including the District Educational Officer (DEO), Tahsildar and Mandal Educational Officer (MEO), will also be displayed at the centres. Police, health, power and revenue officials will coordinate to ensure smooth conduct of the exams. The Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TGSRTC) will also arrange transport to help students reach centres on time. A round-the-clock control room has been set up at the office of the DGE in Hyderabad to address issues during the exam period.

This year’s timetable includes a three to four-day gap between certain papers, unlike earlier schedules where students typically had only one day’s break. To help students use the gap days effectively, the Education department has prepared an action plan focusing on revision, practice tests, improvement in answer writing and correction of mistakes.

However, some government and private school teachers have expressed concerns over the plan. They said preparatory classes during gap days would be effective only if students attend school. Teachers also pointed out that the guidelines are advisory and not mandatory, with no mechanism to ensure implementation. Some government school teachers suggested that the state could support students further by providing snacks during preparatory sessions.

Half-day classes for schools from March 15

Hyderabad: The School Education department on Thursday announced half-day classes for all schools in the state from March 15 to April 23, the last working day of the 2025–26 academic year.

According to orders issued by Director of School Education Dr E Naveen Nicolas, all government, government-aided and private schools will function from 8 am to 12.30 pm, with midday meals served at 12.30 pm. The schedule applies to all primary, upper primary and high schools.

Special classes for Class 10 students preparing for the SSC Public Examinations will continue as planned. Schools designated as SSC examination centres will function from 1 pm to 5 pm on exam days and follow the regular half-day schedule on other days.