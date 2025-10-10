Telangana shines as talent hub with positive talent balance

A recent research report, Telangana: The Next-Gen Global Capability Center (GCC) Powerhouse, by specialist staffing firm Xpheno, highlights Telangana as one of India’s top talent-positive states, alongside Karnataka and Haryana.

The state attracts significantly more professionals than it loses, showcasing its growing prominence as a hub for global capability centres (GCCs). Over the past year, Telangana gained a net total of 6,400 professionals, with 13,500 moving to the state and 7,100 leaving, securing its position as the second-highest state nationally for Positive Talent Balance (PTB), trailing only Karnataka, reported The New Indian Express.

Hyderabad’s growing appeal

The report underscores Hyderabad’s increasing attractiveness as a work destination, driven by Telangana’s robust ecosystem that combines professional opportunities, affordability, and strong state support. “Telangana is firmly talent-positive, meaning more professionals are choosing to move here than leave,” said Xpheno Co-founder Kamal Karanth.

Key GCC employers in Telangana

Telangana hosts GCCs from global industry leaders, including Microsoft, IBM, Google, Qualcomm, Salesforce, Wells Fargo, HSBC, S&P Global, Novartis, Optum, and Boeing. The state is home to anchor GCCs in critical sectors, such as Wells Fargo in banking, Novartis in pharmaceuticals, and Optum in healthcare IT, fostering ecosystems that draw smaller and mid-sized companies to the region.

Economic impact of GCCs

India accounts for 50% of the world’s GCCs, employing 1.9 million professionals and generating USD 65 billion in revenue, with projections to surpass USD 100 billion by 2030. In Telangana, Hyderabad’s 360+ GCC units employ 2.7 lakh professionals, contributing significantly to this growth and reinforcing the city’s expanding role in the global GCC landscape.

Xpheno forecasts that 85-100 new GCCs will be announced across India in 2025, with Hyderabad poised to remain a top destination for these investments, further solidifying Telangana’s position as a leading hub for p