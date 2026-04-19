Telangana sees high female dropout post Class 10

HYDERABAD: Poor access to education among women across caste groups in Telangana is raising pressing questions about equity and social mobility, as revealed by the SEEEPC (Socio-Economic, Educational, Employment, Political and Caste) Survey.

According to the report, nearly 65.5% of women in the state did not pursue education beyond Class 10, indicating that a majority discontinued their studies at the secondary level. The findings point to deep-rooted structural inequalities that continue to shape access to education, particularly for marginalised communities. The survey highlights that women from tribal and disadvantaged caste groups remain the most affected. Among them, Kolam (ST) women recorded the highest dropout rate, with 83% not studying beyond Class 10. Other communities, including Bedas (SC), Malis (BC-D), Oddes (BC-A), and Gonds, also reported significantly high dropout levels.

In contrast, women from upper caste groups show relatively better educational outcomes. Brahmins recorded the lowest proportion at 36.2%, followed by communities such as Rajus, Jains, Komatis, Kammas, and Iyengars/Iyers — all of whom remain well below the state average.

Interestingly, some intermediate communities such as SC Christians (BC-C) and Goldsmiths (BC-B) demonstrate comparatively improved educational attainment, suggesting gradual progress in certain sections.

“When over 80% of women in a community are unable to cross the 10th standard, it is not just an education issue, it reflects structural exclusion across generations,” said K Anuradha, an educator. “The gap between 36% and 83% is not incidental; it mirrors historical access to resources, schooling networks, and social capital.”

Meanwhile, a few educators and women activists pointed out that multiple factors contribute to these disparities, including poverty, lack of access to secondary schools in remote areas, early marriage, and limited institutional support for girls’ education. The transition from Class 10 to higher secondary emerges as a critical breaking point, especially for girls in rural and tribal regions. Without targeted support, they warned, dropout rates are likely to remain high.