Telangana schools harness solar power to cut energy costs

HYDERABAD: In a major push towards renewable energy adoption and sustainable infrastructure in educational institutions, the state government has decided to install grid-connected rooftop solar power plants in 9,937 government schools.

The project will create an aggregate solar power generation capacity of 46,705 kW, helping schools lower electricity bills while promoting clean energy use among students and communities, said officials.

Under the programme, schools will be equipped with rooftop solar photovoltaic (PV) systems of varying capacities based on their energy requirements.

A total of 2,025 schools will receive 2 kW solar plants, while 7,293 will be provided 5 kW systems, accounting for a combined capacity of 36,465 kW. Another 619 schools will be fitted with 10 kW solar installations, contributing 6,190 kW to the overall capacity. The project will be implemented by the Telangana Renewable Energy Development Corporation Limited, which is set to engage an agency for supply, installation and commissioning of the solar power systems.

Sources said the plants will utilise advanced Tunnel Oxide Passivated Contact (TOPCon) solar modules and will be connected to the power grid through on-grid systems. A key feature of the project is the integration of a Remote Monitoring System (RMS) capable of real-time performance tracking, fault detection, complaint registration and ticket management. The RMS dashboard will enable school headmasters, vendors and TGREDCO officials to monitor system performance, generate alerts and track the resolution of technical issues.

The selected agency will also be responsible for five years of comprehensive operation and maintenance, ensuring uninterrupted functioning and optimal performance of the solar facilities. The project will be executed on a CAPEX model. The initiative is expected to significantly enhance the use of renewable energy in public institutions, reduce dependence on conventional power sources, allow schools to offset electricity consumption through solar power generation and contribute to the state’s broader clean energy and sustainability goals. The agency will also be required to provide WiFi and SIM-based connectivity for remote monitoring. SIM cards must remain active throughout the five-year warranty period.

This story has been written by S Bachan Jeet Singh.