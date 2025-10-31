Telangana private colleges to strike from Nov 3 over pending reimbursements, vigilance order

HYDERABAD: Members of professional private college managements have opposed the state government’s order directing the Vigilance and Enforcement (V&E) department to conduct audits of private colleges, terming it an attempt to suppress their protests over pending fee reimbursement dues. They announced that their indefinite strike will begin on November 3.

The Federation of Associations of Telangana Higher Institutions (FATHI) held an internal meeting with several college managements on Thursday and decided to proceed with the strike on November 3, followed by a “Chalo Hyderabad” protest with students after November 10.

On Wednesday, the state government instructed the V&E department to inspect all educational institutions allegedly involved in irregularities and misuse of funds released under the fee reimbursement scheme, which includes tuition fee reimbursement and maintenance charges for students from economically weaker sections.

The decision followed random inspections by government agencies that uncovered evidence of fund misuse.

The Higher Education and School Education departments have been asked to depute officials to assist in these inspections.

Ramesh Babu, chairman of FATHI, said the government’s decision to conduct audits would create unnecessary problems for private colleges. “We remain firm on our decision. If the state government fails to release the pending reimbursement of Rs 900 crore before November 1, we will close our institutions from November 3,” he said.

A senior official of the Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TGSCHE) said, “We have received information about the audits, but no further details or instructions from the state government on the course of action.”

Meanwhile, on Thursday, members of the Students’ Federation of India (SFI) held a rally from Narayanguda to YMCA Circle, demanding the immediate release of pending dues.

SFI secretary T Nagaraju said student leaders criticised the government for forcing students to protest for long-overdue reimbursements, stating that nearly Rs 8,000 crore has remained unpaid for over six years.

“The Congress government, in power for 23 months, promised to release at least Rs 1,200 crore but has released only Rs 300 crore. Now, instead of addressing the arrears, it is targeting institutions through Vigilance raids,” he alleged.