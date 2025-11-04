Telangana private colleges indefinitely closed over Rs 900 cr unpaid dues

Gates of around 2,000 private professional colleges in Telangana, spanning engineering, pharmacy, MBA, MCA, BEd, and nursing, stayed locked on Monday, November 3, in an indefinite strike against the state government’s delay in clearing fee reimbursement arrears.

The Federation of Associations of Telangana Higher Institutions (FATHI) declared that institutions cannot operate without the funds and will remain closed until full payment is made.

Broken promise by the government

The government had pledged Rs 1,200 crore before Diwali but released only Rs 300 crore.

On Monday evening, Additional Director General (Intelligence) Vijay Kumar opened negotiations, proposing another Rs 300 crore. College managements rejected it, insisting on the immediate release of at least 50 per cent of the remaining Rs 900 crore, roughly Rs 500 crore.

Planned agitations

FATHI has scheduled:

- Meetings with MLAs and MPs on November 4 to submit memoranda.

- A public rally of one lakh private college teachers on November 8.

- A “Chalo Hyderabad” march to the Secretariat on November 10 or 11.

Student impact

Thousands of students arrived unaware of the closure. Rohini, a first-year degree student near RTC Cross Roads, said, “We didn’t know the college had called for a bandh. We came for our internal exams but were told they’re postponed.”

Haritha, a nursing student from Jangaon, added, “Two days ago, our college informed us of a shutdown from Monday, but no reopening date was mentioned by the college management.”