Telangana posts near-perfect ICSE and ISC results for 2026

HYDERABAD: Students from Telangana recorded strong results in the ICSE (Class 10) and ISC (Class 12) examinations for 2026, declared by the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) on Thursday, with pass percentages of 99.8% and 99.14%.

A total of 5,601 students appeared for ICSE and 930 for ISC exams from Telangana. The overall pass percentage stood at 99.8% for Class 10 and 99.14% for Class 12. Girls outperformed boys in both categories. In ICSE, 2,763 girls secured a 99.93% pass rate, while 2,838 boys recorded 99.68%. In ISC, 489 girls achieved a 99.39% pass percentage, compared to 98.87% among 441 boys.