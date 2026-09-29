Vivek Venkataswamy highlights key education initiatives in Telangana

Hyderabad: Telangana Minister Vivek Venkataswamy on Tuesday highlighted the state government's initiatives in the education sector, including its breakfast and midday meal programme, teacher recruitment, Young India schools and Advanced Technology Centres, saying the measures are aimed at strengthening government schools and improving skill and employment opportunities for students.



Speaking about Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy's proposed visit to Sircilla, Venkataswamy said the Chief Minister would highlight the work undertaken by the Congress government in the state.

"He (CM Revanth Reddy) will go to Sircilla and propagate what good work the Congress government is doing," Venkataswamy said.



Referring to the breakfast scheme he inaugurated in Medak district, the minister said students had responded positively to the quality of food being provided under the programme.

"Yesterday, I inaugurated a breakfast scheme in Medak district. It was such a wonderful scheme, and students were so happy with the quality of food. Nearly 20 lakh students across the state are going to benefit from this midday meal scheme," he said.