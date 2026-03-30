Telangana Legislature approves parental support measures

HYDERABAD: The Assembly on Sunday passed the Telangana Employees Accountability and Monitoring of Parental Support Bill, 2026, aimed at ensuring financial support for elderly parents, with Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy stating that society should boycott those who neglect their parents. The Bill provides for the deduction of Rs 10,000 or 15% of an employee’s salary, whichever is less, if they are found to be neglecting their parents, with the amount credited directly to the parents’ bank accounts.

Revanth further said the legislation was intended to ensure that no elderly person is left abandoned due to children’s negligence and expressed confidence that it would provide protection and a sense of justice to senior citizens while reinforcing family values. Citing examples, he referred to the recent demise of industrialist Vijaypat Singhania, former chairman of the Raymond Group. Revanth said that despite building a business empire worth nearly Rs 1,000 crore, Singhania allegedly faced neglect after transferring his assets to his son Gautam Singhania and had to live in a rented house while approaching courts for basic expenses. He noted that Singhania, in his autobiography An Incomplete Life, had cautioned parents against making similar decisions.

He also cited another instance, stating that even some public representatives had neglected their parents, referring to a former minister who allegedly failed to care for his father, suffering from cancer.

Revanth pointed out that while several laws exist to protect women and children, safeguards for elderly parents remain limited. Referring to the Maintenance and Welfare of Parents and Senior Citizens Act, 2007, he said it mandates children to care for their parents, but cases of neglect continue. He added that the decline of joint family systems and the shift towards nuclear families have increased the burden on fewer children, stressing that both sons and daughters share equal responsibility, though daughters may face constraints due to marital obligations.

BJP MLA Payal Shankar suggested increasing the deduction amount under the Bill.