Telangana: KTR vows to support education of 50 young women

Hyderabad: Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president K T Rama Rao (KTR) attended the SPARSA 2026 Annual Meet as the chief guest at JRC Convention, Film Nagar, Hyderabad.
Actress Akkineni Amala graced the event as the guest of honour.
Speaking on the occasion, KTR praised SPARSA for its commitment to social service through the 'Touch a Life' initiative. He appreciated the organisation's efforts in transforming the lives of thousands of families by promoting women's education, skill development, and employment opportunities.
During the event, KTR made a significant announcement.
Ahead of his 50th birthday on July 24, he said that, beginning this year, he would personally sponsor the education and empowerment of 50 economically disadvantaged young women through his personal funds.
He stated that extending help to those in need is the responsibility of every compassionate and responsible citizen. He also assured that, in the future, he would extend full support to such noble initiatives at the governmental level as well.
KTR commended SPARSA for its dedicated efforts toward the economic and social empowerment of women and described the organisation's work as highly commendable.
This report was published from a wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.