Telangana: KTR vows to support education of 50 young women



During the event, KTR made a significant announcement.

Ahead of his 50th birthday on July 24, he said that, beginning this year, he would personally sponsor the education and empowerment of 50 economically disadvantaged young women through his personal funds.

He stated that extending help to those in need is the responsibility of every compassionate and responsible citizen. He also assured that, in the future, he would extend full support to such noble initiatives at the governmental level as well.

KTR commended SPARSA for its dedicated efforts toward the economic and social empowerment of women and described the organisation's work as highly commendable.