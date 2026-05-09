Telangana KGBV students explore AI and robotics during Amazon visit

HYDERABAD: In an initiative aimed at promoting advanced learning and nurturing talent among students of Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalayas (KGBVs), the Telangana government facilitated an exposure visit for 50 students to Amazon, where they were introduced to emerging technologies such as AI and robotics.

According to the education department officials, the students, currently attending advanced camps at three designated Institutes of Excellence, participated in interactive sessions conducted by Amazon volunteers, who guided them in building robotic motor vehicles.