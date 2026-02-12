Jayesh Ranjan entrusted with oversight of three Civic Corporations in Telangana

Hyderabad: Jayesh Ranjan, Special Chief Secretary, on Wednesday assumed charge as Special Officer for Greater Hyderabad, Malkajgiri, and Cyberabad Municipal Corporations, the Telangana Information and Public Relations department stated.



The Telangana ITR department that the state government has issued orders constituting three Municipal Corporations, including the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), Cyberabad Municipal Corporation, and Malkajgiri Municipal Corporation, to strengthen decentralised urban governance in Hyderabad. Special Chief Secretary Jayesh Ranjan assumed additional charge as Special Officer for all three Corporations.



Taking it to X, the ITR department wrote, "Urban Governance Reorganisation under CURE. Telangana Government has issued orders constituting three Municipal Corporations to strengthen decentralised urban governance in Hyderabad: GHMC, Cyberabad Municipal Corporation, Malkajgiri Municipal Corporation..."