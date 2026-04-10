Health Week Yoga session sees Minister’s participation in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Telangana Health Minister Damodar Raja Narasimha and state Minister Ponnam Prabhakar on Friday participated in a yoga session organised by the AYUSH Department at Gachibowli Stadium in Hyderabad as part of the 'Praja Palana - Pragati Pranalika' Health Week celebrations.



The yoga session was held under the theme "Prevention is Better than Cure," aimed at spreading awareness about the importance of preventive healthcare and wellness among the public.



Speaking to ANI, Health Minister Damodar Raja Narasimha said the Telangana government is observing Health and Wellness Week to promote healthy living practices.