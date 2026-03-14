Telangana govt’s Intermediate integration plan comes under scrutiny

HYDERABAD: A proposal by the Telangana government to merge school and Intermediate education under a single authority has sparked a debate across the state, drawing sharp reactions from educators, lecturers and parents who fear the move could reshape one of the most crucial stages of a student’s academic journey.

The plan seeks to bring education from nursery to Class 12 under a single administrative framework. According to the government, the move is aimed at streamlining governance and aligning the State’s education structure with reforms such as the National Education Policy 2020.

However, several education experts and parents’ associations have expressed reservations. They argue that the existing Intermediate system, currently overseen by the Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TGBIE), functions as a specialised stage that prepares students for higher education and competitive examinations. Many stakeholders have called for wider consultations before implementing any major structural changes to the State’s education system.

The debate gained momentum after the Telangana Education Commission recommended integrating Intermediate education into the school system, stating that students of Classes 11 and 12 should study in institutions offering a holistic learning environment rather than in apartment-style junior college buildings that often lack facilities for sports and extracurricular activities.

This story has been written by Meghna Nath of The New Indian Express.