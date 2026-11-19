

Highlighting that the government provided significant political opportunities to Dalits, including appointing them as the Speaker of the Legislative Assembly and as ministers in the state cabinet, CM Revanth Reddy said that numerous opportunities have been created for the particular communities in the appointment of the Public Service Commission and various state corporations.

The Chief Minister also highlighted appointments in the higher education sector, stating that, for the first time in its 100-year history, a Dalit had been appointed as the Vice-Chancellor of Osmania University. The Chief Minister said that SC and ST individuals have also been appointed as Vice-Chancellors at Dr B R Ambedkar Open University and Rajiv Gandhi University of Knowledge Technologies (RGUKT/IIIT).