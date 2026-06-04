Telangana government clears special TETs for teachers in service

HYDERABAD: The state government on Wednesday accorded permission to conduct two special Telangana State Teacher Eligibility Tests (TG TET) exclusively for in-service teachers, in addition to the regular two TETs conducted annually.

The decision follows a careful examination of proposals submitted by public representatives and teachers’ associations, as well as a report by Dr Naveen Nicolas, the Director of School Education (DSE), Telangana.

According to the government order, the special TETs will be conducted solely for serving teachers in government and local body schools. This aims to provide an additional opportunity for those who are yet to qualify for the eligibility test.

The proposal gained momentum through representations from various stakeholders, including teachers’ unions. Consequently, the DSE has been directed to take the necessary steps to organise the examinations and ensure proper arrangements.

This move comes amid ongoing efforts to ensure that all in-service teachers meet the mandatory qualification standards under the TET framework.

A senior officer noted that the detailed guidelines, schedule and official notification for the special TETs will be released shortly.