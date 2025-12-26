Telangana doctors demand bill to regularise salaries

HYDERABAD: Government doctors working under the Telangana Vaidya Vidhana Parishad (TVVP) on Thursday reiterated their demand that the government introduce a bill in the Assembly to bring TVVP under the Directorate of Secondary Health Services (DSHS), shifting it from the corporation system to ensure regularisation of salaries. They warned of further action if the government failed to address the issue.

The demand comes amid continued delays in the disbursal of salaries, with doctors facing uncertainty every month. The Telangana Government Doctors Association (TGGDA) said that when the Congress government came to power, doctors had hoped for long-pending reforms and a permanent solution to salary-related issues, but the situation had worsened, pushing many into financial distress.

Dr Narahari Bapanpally, president of TGGDA, said hundreds of doctors under TVVP were still waiting for their salaries every month. “Even today, several doctors have not received their salaries, causing severe financial hardship and mental stress. This clearly reflects administrative failure. Bringing TVVP under the directorate is the only permanent solution,” he said.