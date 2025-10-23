Telangana: CV Raman Science centre to empower underprivileged students

To address the educational disparity between privileged and underprivileged students, the Secunderabad Cantonment Board (SCB), in partnership with a city-based NGO, has converted a decade-old, defunct government school in Tadbun into the CV Raman Science Centre. The facility, inaugurated on Wednesday, aims to provide hands-on scientific learning opportunities for students from marginalised sections.

Promoting STEM

The science centre is designed to spark curiosity and foster interactive learning for government school students in classes 6 to 10. By focusing on STEM (science, technology, engineering, and mathematics), the initiative seeks to make science engaging and accessible, particularly for those without access to proper science labs. The project is projected to benefit 15,000 students over the next three years.

Madhukar Naik, CEO of SCB, shared insights on the initiative’s origins, stating, “The city-based NGO approached us for support by providing community halls for after-school learning for economically weaker students. The board proposed setting up the centre in the defunct old school building, which was shut due to declining enrolment. We wanted the learning experience to focus on STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) so that students gain practical knowledge.”

He further elaborated, “With the help of Akshaya Vidya Foundation, we have transformed the decades-old school at Tadbun into a science centre. The NGO will operate and maintain the centre with a committee constituted for the purpose, in active cooperation with the Cantonment Board.”