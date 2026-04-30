Telangana council warns colleges against denying exams over fee dues

HYDERABAD: The Telangana Council of Higher Education (TGCHE) has issued a strong warning to colleges that are preventing students from appearing for examinations due to pending fee reimbursement dues from the government.

In an official statement, the council expressed serious concern over reports that some institutions are withholding hall tickets on the pretext of non-receipt of tuition fee reimbursement. It termed such actions “unacceptable” and a clear violation of established norms.