Telangana colleges threaten bandh over Rs 900 crore fee reimbursement dues

HYDERABAD: Members of Federation of Associations of Telangana Higher Institutions (FATHI) on Wednesday met Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka and submitted a memorandum, seeking release of the remaining Rs 900 crore fee reimbursement dues before November 1.

“If the dues are not cleared by November 1, all private professional colleges across the state will be compelled to observe a bandh from November 3,” the FATHI representatives said in their memorandum.

The FATHI members pointed out that despite the state government’s assurance to release Rs 1,200 crore towards fee reimbursement dues, only Rs 300 crore has been released so far.