Telangana private colleges announce strike from Oct 13 over fee reimbursement dues

Private colleges have announced a fresh strike from October 13, alleging that the state government has failed to release promised fee reimbursement funds.

The Federation of Associations of Telangana Higher Institutions (FATHI), which represents professional colleges, held a meeting in Hyderabad on Wednesday and said the government had released only Rs 200 crore so far, despite assurances.

Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka and IT Minister D Sridhar Babu had earlier promised to release Rs 600 crore on Dasara and another Rs 600 crore on Diwali.

FATHI leaders said the dues under the fee reimbursement scheme stood at nearly Rs 10,000 crore.

FATHI chairman N Ramesh Babu alleged that the government was not giving priority to the education sector. He said: “The government assured us on September 21 and 22 that Rs 600 crore would be released, but only Rs 200 crore has been cleared. Unless the remaining dues are settled by October 12, we will go on strike from the next day.”

He added that the managements would hereafter hold discussions only with the Chief Minister’s Office, and warned that if necessary, they would call a “Chalo Hyderabad” protest with students.

Earlier, on September 15, college managements had announced a class boycott demanding clearance of arrears, which some institutions observed. Following talks with Vikramarka, they withdrew the protest after assurances that Rs 1,200 crore would be released before Diwali and that a special committee would be formed to prevent such disputes in future.

Money Matters