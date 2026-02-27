CM Revanth Reddy unveils plan for Public Schools in 100 constituencies

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has announced that Telangana Public Schools would be opened in 100 constituencies across the state from this academic year.



All the 100 public schools would be developed similarly to the famous Telangana Public School in Arutla, Manchala mandal of Rangareddy district. All the schools would be equipped with teaching-friendly classrooms, sports grounds, teaching staff and also transport facilities, according to a release.



The Chief Minister on Thursday conducted a review of the Education department at the Command Control Centre. Emphasising that all the government schools in Telangana should be developed as a role model to provide quality education, the CM made it clear that the government is ready to provide adequate funds to strengthen the education sector.

Directing the engineers to construct government schools in the Core Urban Region Economy (CURE) area on the lines of corporate schools, CM Revanth Reddy stressed that modern technology should be used in the construction, and the construction of 12 integrated new schools specified under the CURE area should be completed within a year.