Telangana CM hosts 'Civil Military Liaison Conference' in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy held a "Civil Military Liaison Conference" on Thursday in Hyderabad.



According to the Chief Minister's Office, Telangana CM Revanth Reddy has requested the Army officials to appoint Special Officers to resolve pending issues mainly pending land allotment, sanction of Sainik Schools etc. through deliberations.



"Stating that the state government is ready to extend all kinds of cooperation to the Army to strengthen the national security, the CM said the government already allocated 3,000 acres to establish a low frequency Navy radar station in Vikarabad. Further, the Chief Minister stressed that the pending issues should be resolved through continuous deliberations and requested to appoint special officers," the CMO added.