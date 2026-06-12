Telangana CM calls upon everyone to work for eradication of child labour

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy on Friday called upon people to take up the eradication of the child labour system in society as their social responsibility.

The Chief Minister gave the call on the occasion of World Day Against Child Labour.

“Childhood is the birthright of every child. The right to study, play, grow joyfully, and have opportunities to realize their dreams is a natural right of every child. It is our collective responsibility to ensure that the child labour system, which robs them of these rights, has no place in society,” the Chief Minister said in his message.