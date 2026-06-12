Telangana CM calls upon everyone to work for eradication of child labour

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy on Friday called upon people to take up the eradication of the child labour system in society as their social responsibility.
The Chief Minister gave the call on the occasion of World Day Against Child Labour.
“Childhood is the birthright of every child. The right to study, play, grow joyfully, and have opportunities to realize their dreams is a natural right of every child. It is our collective responsibility to ensure that the child labour system, which robs them of these rights, has no place in society,” the Chief Minister said in his message.
He stated that the government is committed to providing every child with quality education, security, a healthy environment, and equal opportunities. At the same time, he urged families, teachers, voluntary organisations, public representatives, and every citizen in society to become partners in achieving this goal.
The CM said that the child labour system should not be encouraged under any circumstances, and if children are seen engaged in work anywhere, it is the responsibility of every citizen to bring it to the attention of the relevant authorities. Rescuing a child from child labour is akin to providing them with a new future, he noted.
“In the hands of children should be books, not tools. On their shoulders should be hopes for the future, not burdens. It is our collective responsibility to build a Telangana where every child grows up laughing, learning, and dreaming,” the Chief Minister said.
Union Minister for Coal and Mines, G. Kishan Reddy has also called for renewing resolve to protect the rights of every child.
“Childhood is meant for learning, dreaming, and growing - not labour. On World Day Against Child Labour, let us renew our resolve to protect the rights of every child and build an India where opportunity reaches every household. Through sustained efforts in education, welfare, and social empowerment, we continue to work towards a future where every child can thrive with dignity and hope,” the Central minister said in a post on ‘X’.
This report was published from a wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.