BRS to protest against recruitment delays in Telangana on July 18

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], July 13 (ANI): The Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) on Monday announced that it will launch a statewide campaign against the Congress government in Telangana over unemployment on July 18. The regional party announced 'Yuva Sangrama Sadassu', a public meeting, while accusing the state government of failing to fulfil the promises made to unemployed youth under its Youth Declaration ahead of the 2023 Assembly elections.

According to a press release, senior BRS leaders and MLAs Talasani Srinivas Yadav, Sabitha Indra Reddy, Sudhir Reddy, Muta Gopal, MLC Shambipur Raju and MLC L Ramana announced the public meeting while launching its poster at Telangana Bhavan in Hyderabad.

The meeting will be held at Saroornagar Stadium and attended by BRS working president KT Rama Rao (KTR). The party said the event would focus on unfulfilled promises made to unemployed youth, delays in government recruitment and issues concerning students.

As per the release, the BRS said the meeting assumes significance as it will be organised at the same venue where Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra unveiled the party's Youth Declaration during the 2023 Telangana Assembly election campaign.

"The Yuva Sangrama Sadassu will serve as a platform for unemployed youth to demand the implementation of the Congress government's election promises and assert their rights," the party said in the release.

The BRS alleged that despite assurances made during the Assembly election campaign, the Congress government had failed to address unemployment and complete the recruitment process for vacant government posts.

The party said the July 18 meeting would highlight what it described as the gap between the Congress party's promises and its performance in office. It added that unemployed youth from across Telangana are expected to participate in the programme.

The announcement comes a day after senior BRS leader Harish Rao accused the Congress government of neglecting farmers' concerns and failing to utilise available Godavari waters despite adequate inflows. He also alleged that the state government was allowing political considerations to override public interest and criticised its handling of irrigation projects and governance.