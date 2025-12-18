Telangana Board of Intermediate Education postpones Inter papers for Holi

HYDERABAD: The Telangana Board of Intermediate Education (TGBIE) has postponed select Intermediate Public Examinations 2026 by a day following the declaration of March 3 as a holiday for Holi.

According to officials, the Mathematics paper–IIA, Botany paper–II and Political Science paper–II, originally scheduled for March 3, will now be held on March 4.

A senior TGBIE official said the change was necessitated by the state government’s recent notification declaring March 3 a closed holiday for Holi. “Only the second-year Mathematics, Botany and Political Science examinations have been rescheduled. All other exams will be conducted as per the earlier timetable,” the official said.