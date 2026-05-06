Teen opens fire at Brazil school

RIO DE JANEIRO: A teenage boy shot dead two staff members and injured two other people, including a student, at a school in northeast Brazil on Tuesday, prompting panicked students to try to escape over a wall, authorities and a witness said.

A 13-year-old boy was arrested over the attack at Sao Jose Institute in Rio Branco, the capital of Acre state, the local government said in a statement.

Eduardo Rodrigues Cavalcante, who works as a receptionist at a hotel adjacent to the school, told AFP that when the shooting began, some students tried to jump over a wall separating the school from the hotel.