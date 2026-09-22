Technology cannot replace teacher, but it will change role of teacher: J&K L-G

Jammu: Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha said on Tuesday that technology cannot replace a teacher, but it will definitely change the role of the teacher.

L-G Sinha on Tuesday inaugurated a series of new facilities at the University of Jammu. The inauguration included a modern sports complex, a shooting range, high-mast lights for the cricket stadium and the Tawi Guest House complex, developed at a cost of nearly Rs 10 crore.