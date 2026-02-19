Tech leader Vinod Khosla proposes AI push in education, healthcare and farming to uplift bottom half of population



"In India, 4 million students have benefited from AI tutors," he added.

He also revealed collaboration efforts to upgrade the government's digital learning platform DIKSHA into an AI-first system.

"We are working with Sarvam in India to enhance DIKSHA and create DIKSHA 3.0 with an AI-first user experience to make it more usable. There is also a teacher development curriculum included," he said.

On healthcare, Khosla proposed round-the-clock AI doctors available round-the-clock at minimal or no cost. These systems, he said, could provide primary care, chronic disease management, and mental and physical therapy, as well as health and nutrition coaching.

"None of this is available at this level, even in the US and Western countries. These AI systems would triage cases to human doctors when needed," he said, emphasising that critical and emergency cases must always be escalated to medical professionals.

Khosla further suggested integrating AI tutors and AI doctors into India's digital public infrastructure and proposed that Aadhaar could evolve into an AI-enabled portal for essential services, alongside Unified Payments Interface (UPI).