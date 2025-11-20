TEC signs MoU with IIIT Delhi to Boost Indigenous Telecom Research and Standardisation

The Telecommunication Engineering Centre (TEC), the technical arm of the Department of Telecommunications (DoT), Government of India, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Indraprastha Institute of Information Technology, Delhi (IIIT Delhi) to collaborate on joint studies, research, and technical contributions in advanced telecom technologies and global standardisation activities.
The agreement focuses on developing India-specific standards, test frameworks, and collaborative research in telecom and ICT, while exploring future technologies such as 6G, optical communication and non-terrestrial networks. It also aims to enhance India’s participation in ITU-T Study Groups through National Working Groups.
The MoU was signed by Shri Rakesh Desai, DDG (Fixed Access), TEC, and Dr. Abhjit Mitra, Assistant Professor, IIIT-Delhi, in the presence of Dr. Prof. Ranjan Bose, Director, IIIT-Delhi, Shri Pawan Gupta, DDG (Admin.), TEC, and Dr. Prof. Vivek Ashok Bohara, ECE Department, IIIT-D.
Key areas of collaboration include AI in telecom, 5G/6G technologies, SDN and NFV, Free Space Optical Communication/Li-Fi, and renewable energy technologies for improving energy efficiency of telecom infrastructure.
The partnership aims to accelerate indigenous R&D, boost India’s influence in global standardisation bodies such as ITU and 3GPP, and advance the Atmanirbhar Bharat mission by strengthening home-grown telecom innovation, secure infrastructure, and reducing import dependence.