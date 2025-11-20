TEC signs MoU with IIIT Delhi to Boost Indigenous Telecom Research and Standardisation

The MoU was signed by Shri Rakesh Desai, DDG (Fixed Access), TEC, and Dr. Abhjit Mitra, Assistant Professor, IIIT-Delhi, in the presence of Dr. Prof. Ranjan Bose, Director, IIIT-Delhi, Shri Pawan Gupta, DDG (Admin.), TEC, and Dr. Prof. Vivek Ashok Bohara, ECE Department, IIIT-D.

Key areas of collaboration include AI in telecom, 5G/6G technologies, SDN and NFV, Free Space Optical Communication/Li-Fi, and renewable energy technologies for improving energy efficiency of telecom infrastructure.