Teacher vacancies cited as key factor behind dip in Ariyalur and Perambalur board exam results

PERAMBALUR/ARIYALUR: Vacant teacher and headmaster posts has pulled down this year's board exam results in Ariyalur and Perambalur, which are considered to be Tamil Nadu's top-performing districts. Ariyalur, which was ranked at the top in Class 12 results last year, fell dramatically to the 33rd rank with a pass percentage of 91.70%. In Class 10 examinations, the district slipped to the 37th rank recording an 87.55% pass percentage.

Speaking to TNIE, a senior official from the school education in Perambalur said, "Inspection teams had reviewed the district's examination practices after previous years' performances. They advised us to ensure examinations are conducted in a more stringent and transparent manner. We did as were told, but the poor performance of five schools affected the overall result."